Warner Bros announces film adaptation for ‘Hello Kitty’, set for 2028 release

A film adaptation of the popular Japanese animated character Hello Kitty is in the works and will release in theatres on July 21, 2028, Hollywood studio Warner Bros said on Thursday.

Leo Matsuda, who has worked on Disney's Big Hero 6 and Zootopia, will direct the upcoming film, while Dana Fox of Wicked fame will serve as the screenwriter. The film will be produced by Beau Flynn.

First announced by production banner New Line in 2019, the film will follow Hello Kitty and her friends, who will embark on a “cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages”, according to US media reports.

“Hello Hollywood #HelloKittyMovie is coming to theatres July 21, 2028,” the makers wrote.

Hello Kitty was first introduced by Japanese company Sanrio in 1974. The British anthropomorphised white cat with a red bow was first created by Yuko Shimizu. She has since inspired thousands of products — from stationery and toys to fashion collaborations and lifestyle accessories.

There are also dedicated Hello Kitty stores, cafes, and a theme park in Japan.

Over the decades, the character and her friends, including Dear Daniel and her superhero alter ego Ichigoman, have featured in video games, animated series, and global fashion tie-ups aimed at both children and adults.