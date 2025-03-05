‘My husband and son were brutally bullied’: Ayesha Takia issues statement after case again Farhan Azmi in Goa

Former actress Ayesha Takia’s husband, Farhan Azmi, and their son, Mikail Azmi, were “bullied and left traumatised”, she said on Wednesday, a day after Farhan was booked by the Goa Police following an alleged altercation in North Goa’s Candolim area.

“It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and feared for their lives as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours... They even badly roughed up the police, who were called by my husband to protect our son and him,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Goa police registered a case on Tuesday against Farhan Azmi and two Goa residents under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, PTI reported. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over rash driving, leading to a confrontation between Farhan and local residents.

Ayesha further alleged that her family faced discrimination for hailing from Maharashtra. “The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa... as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police, in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was, in fact, the one who dialed 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people.”

Ayesha also expressed her faith in the legal system. “We have video proof and evidence, including CCTV footage, which will be shared with competent authorities in due course. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies, and we believe in the justice of the system and our Indian courts,” she wrote in another Instagram Story.

Ayesha Takia, who has acted in Bollywood films like Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Socha Na Tha and Wanted, retired from acting in 2011. She married Farhan Azmi, the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009. The couple share a son, Mikail Azmi.