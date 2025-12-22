MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed at Hyderabad event

The 38-year-old actress recently announced her second production venture, ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.12.25, 03:18 PM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Actress-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday, days after actress Niddhi Agerwal faced a similar ordeal in the city.

As Samantha exited the venue and walked towards her car, fans surrounded her, making it difficult for her to walk without the help of security.

In a video that has gone viral, a huge crowd is seen swarming around the actress and following her to her car.

Several internet users have condemned the breach of personal boundaries by the public.

A Reddit user posted, “Why is their management never prepared for these things when they know how common it is.”

“Many incidents happened where lives are lost to see celebs. Allu Arjun’s event in Hyderabad, Virat &RCB - Bangalore, Vijay rally - Tamil Nadu - yet people's mad obsessive worship for celebrities doesn’t change in South. They either harm themselves or the celeb in these events. Celeb devotion is on another level in South,” said another Reddit user.

Before Samatha, Niddhi was mobbed during a song launch event for the upcoming film The Raja Saab.

Neither Niddhi nor Samantha has issued a statement regarding the incidents.

Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on 1 December in Coimbatore.

The 38-year-old actress recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. Additionally, she will star in the upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

