Delhi airport altercation resolved on spot, pilot’s lawyer says as Air India Express suspends him

The lawyer of Captain Virender Sejwal, an Air India Express pilot involved in an altercation with a passenger at Delhi airport, said on Sunday that the incident had been resolved on the spot in the presence of CISF officials and that the facts were being misrepresented online.

The altercation occurred on Friday when Sejwal, who was off duty at the time, had a confrontation with another passenger, Ankit Dewan. Dewan later posted photographs and details of the incident on social media the same evening.

Air India Express subsequently suspended Sejwal pending an internal investigation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sejwal’s lawyer, Sonali Karwasra Joon, said the social media narrative surrounding the episode was distorted and based on a one-sided and incomplete account.

“Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalise a settled issue,” the statement said.

It further alleged that casteist remarks were made against Sejwal during the altercation and that “absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family, including a child”.

According to the lawyer, the matter was resolved at the airport itself in the presence of Central Industrial Security Force officials.

“Both parties voluntarily signed a statement confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action,” the statement said.

The lawyer also said Sejwal has full faith in authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative.

"This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue," the lawyer said.

On Friday, Dewan, in a post on X, said Sejwal assaulted him physically at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport and that his seven-year-old daughter who saw the assault is still traumatised and scared.

In a statement on Friday, Air India Express said it is aware of an incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger.

"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation.

"Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline had said.

On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said it has taken serious cognizance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.

"A formal enquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from BCAS and CISF," the ministry had said in a post on X in response to a post by Dewan.