Kiara Advani says ‘Toxic’ role her ‘toughest’ so far: ‘Nothing short of transformative’

Actress Kiara Advani is set to essay the ‘toughest’ role of her career in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, she said on Monday.

Advani added that the experience of playing Nadia in the Geetu Mohandas directorial has been transformative for her.

“A role that demanded more from me - physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap. To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words,” she wrote on X.

The makers dropped the actress’s first-look poster from the action drama on Sunday.

The poster features Kiara in an off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress appears to be walking forward while gazing upward in a perplexed manner. Kohl-tinged tears streak Kiara’s face in the visual.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It marks Yash's first big project since the 2022 release of KGF: Chapter 2.