Ajay Devgn announces ‘Drishyam 3’; first-look teaser and release date out

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to reprise the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi version of the popular crime thriller film franchise Drishyam 3, the makers announced on Monday, dropping the first-look teaser.

The one-minute-14-second teaser opens with Vijay Salgaonkar’s voiceover saying that his only goal in life is to save his family. The teaser also features clips from the past two films that starred Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ipsita Dutta.

“Everyone’s truth is different. My family is my only truth. Until everyone is exhausted and defeated, I’ll stand here as a watchman, as a wall. Because the story isn't over yet. The final part is yet to come,” Ajay’s Salgaonkar says.

Drishyam 3, which is set to release theatrically on 2 October 2026, will bring back Shriya Saran as Vijay’s wife and Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh. Abhishek Pathak returns to the director’s chair.

All three Drishyam films are based on the Malayalam eponymous film franchise, which stars Mohanlal. Earlier this year, the actor reunited with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the third instalment of the film.

Drishyam follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a resident of Goa who runs a video tape store. He goes to great lengths to protect his wife and daughter after they accidentally get involved in a crime.

The film revolves around his clever efforts to cover up the incident, outsmarting the police and those around him while keeping his family’s secret safe. It is a gripping thriller about deceit, morality, and the lengths one will go to for loved ones.

Drishyam was released in 2015, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022.

Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the romantic comedy film De De Pyaar De 2, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan.