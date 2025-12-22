MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
From Palestine to Beijing, Athens to Chennai, the world prepares for the Christmas season

From conflict zones to crowded capitals, the season reflects a world holding on to faith, ritual and fleeting joy

Our Web Desk Published 22.12.25, 02:00 PM

As Christmas approaches, preparations unfold across the world.

From conflict zones to crowded capitals, the season reflects a world holding on to faith, ritual and fleeting joy in profoundly different ways.

Here are some pictures from around the world.

Palestinian Christians decorate the exterior of the Holy Family Church, as the community prepares modest Christmas celebrations after two years of war, in Gaza City(Reuters)
A Palestinian Christian girl decorates the exterior of the Holy Family Church, as the community prepares modest Christmas celebrations in Gaza City (Reuters)
Venezuelan family prepares hallacas, a traditional Venezuelan dish served on Christmas and New Year's Eve, in Caracas(Reuters)
A woman in costume waits for the draw of Spain's traditional Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid(Reuters)
People wearing Santa Claus outfits wait for the start of a charity race to collect funds to help young people at risk of social exclusion, in Madrid, Spain (Reuters)
People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy(Reuters)
People dressed as Santa Claus ride bicycles through the city centre to raise money for children's charities, in Rome(Reuters)
Visitors take a selfie as they stand next to an illuminated decoration at a Christmas market in Beijing, China(Reuters)

