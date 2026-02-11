‘Want to break the glass wall’: Ranbir Kapoor on being a friend to daughter Raha

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he had a distant relationship with his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, and does not want to repeat that in his relationship with daughter Raha.

During a conversation with PNG jewellery chairman and MD Saurabh Gadgil on a fan-driven YouTube channel Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom, Ranbir spoke about the emotional distance he experienced with his father and how becoming a parent has changed his perspective.

“It’s a life-changing experience, I have been talking about it earlier.There was a little bit of distance in my father’s relationship with me and not like friendship, that’s how that generation was. With my child, I want to break that glass wall, I want to be a friend to her and give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants,” the Bollywood actor said.

Ranbir tied the knot with actress Alia Bhatt in April 2022. In November that year, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after nearly two years battling leukemia.

In the same interview, Ranbir said his family background made it easier for him to enter Bollywood but the legacy carries immense weight. “The legacy they left behind...How they made people happy, how they have changed the society, I think it’s a great responsibility that passed on over the years. Like you have to carry forward. And that’s what legacy means,” the 42-year-old actor said.

“I have been given this thing on a platter, there are thousands, millions of talented artists who are waiting to get that opportunity and the fact that I am getting this opportunity so easily, I can not take it for granted. It’s you give and you get... I didn’t feel the pressure eventually, it was always the sense of responsibility” he added.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will be released in two instalments. The first part hits screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for a release in 2027.