‘Mastiii 4’ OTT release: Where to stream Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani’s comedy drama online

Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the adult comedy franchise starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, is now available to stream on ZEE5.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the comedy drama released in theatres on November 21, 2025.

Mastiii 4 follows the comedic misadventures of three married men looking for excitement outside their routines, only to find themselves in deeper trouble. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani are joined by Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri and Jeetendra.

“Mastiii 4 is unapologetic and completely aware of what it sets out to be, a laughter riot that doesn’t take itself seriously. This franchise has a loyal fan base that comes for the madness, and we’ve delivered exactly that, but on a bigger, wilder canvas,” Zaveri said in a statement.

“Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist. Teaming up with Vivek and Aftab felt like a college reunion—I haven’t laughed this much on set in ages,” Riteish added.

“The Mastiii franchise has always been about friendship, confusion and comedy. Reuniting with this cast brought back a lot of great memories. The film is fun and meant to be enjoyed. With ZEE5 bringing Mastiii 4 to a global audience, the fun only multiplies,” Vivek said.

“Mastiii has always been about letting go and enjoying the madness without overthinking it. Returning to this franchise feels like reuniting with an old friend,” said Aftab.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahulwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.