Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’ ahead of ‘Maa’ and ‘F1’ after opening weekend in theatres

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa, which opened in cinemas on Friday, has had a decent opening weekend at the Indian box office, remaining ahead of its competition — Kajol-starrer Maa and Brad Pitt’s F1 — according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The actor has also written the screenplay.

Kannappa collected Rs 9.35 crore nett on its opening day but witnessed a dip in earnings on Day 2, raking in Rs 7.15 crore nett. Sunday brought in another Rs 7.25 crore nett, taking the three-day total to Rs 23.75 crore nett.

Apart from Manchu, Kannappa also features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu and Madhoo.

The film boasts cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshay Kumar, with the latter making his Telugu film debut.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt-starrer F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, was off to a decent start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 21.25 crore nett in three days. Also starring Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kate McKenna, Tobias Menzies, the racing thriller revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of F1 by his former teammate.

F1’s earnings were higher than Kajol’s latest film Maa, which collected Rs 17.40 crore nett. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a supernatural horror film, also featuring Ronit Bose Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna, has earned Rs 122.65 crore nett in its 10-day theatrical run.