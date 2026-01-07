Lego blocks to get a digital leg-up: Sets to have 'smart bricks' with inbuilt chip

The universally loved interlocking, colourful bricks from Lego are entering the 21st century with the introduction of their very first “smart brick” — a tiny computer built into it — the first major new design in almost 50 years.

Lego Smart Play will add an array of sensors capable of detecting nearby building blocks, lighting up and playing music. Announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the new offering is designed to inspire children to build and imagine in new ways, without relying on a screen.

Conceptualised over eight years, it’s not just about one or two bricks either. The company has announced three new Star Wars building sets, coming later this year, all designed to make use of Smart Play technology.

The company began in 1932 as a carpentry workshop making wooden toys. A few years later, Ole Kirk Christiansen’s effort came to be called Lego. A defining moment came in August 1978 with the introduction of the minifigure, those with heads and printed expressions that transformed Lego from a construction toy into a storytelling platform. Interest surged further after Lego signed its first licensing deal in 1999 with Lucasfilm, securing the rights to produce Star Wars figures and sets.

“As the world evolves, so do we — innovating to meet the play needs of each new generation,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer of the Lego Group.

The Smart Bricks and Smart Play initiatives are wirelessly charged using a pad that can power multiple bricks at once. Each Smart Brick houses a 4.1mm custom-designed ASIC chip and runs what Lego calls the Play Engine, which can sense motion, orientation and magnetic fields. The brick also includes a built-in speaker, an accelerometer and an LED array.

The sets may offer the company a new direction. There are unconfirmed rumours that upcoming Lego Pokémon sets could be next to receive the Smart Play option.

Tom Donaldson, senior vice-president and head of Creative Play Lab at the Lego Group, said: “The launch of Lego Smart Play brings creativity, technology and storytelling together to make building worlds and stories even more engaging, and all without a screen. We truly believe we are setting a new standard for interactive, imaginative experiences and can’t wait to see this innovation in the hands of kids when we launch this year.”