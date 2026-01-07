Kristen Stewart open to directing film based on ‘Twilight’ franchise: ‘I’ll do the remake’

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart says she would be open to directing a film based on the Twilight franchise that launched her and co-star Robert Pattinson to global fame in 2008.

Stewart, who recently made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, was asked on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival whether she would like to make her own version of the films adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels.

She said she would consider it if she had sufficient backing and resources. “I love what all of the directors did with the movies but they were so themselves and weird and kind of squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, before they blew up,” Stewart said.

“I know; imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support, I don’t know. I would love to readapt—yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it, I’m committed,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The Twilight saga, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, became a multi-billion-dollar film franchise. It featured Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as the lead couple and expanded into five blockbuster films — Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2.

Stewart played Bella Swan in the vampire romance series, which follows a teenager who falls in love with her enigmatic classmate Edward Cullen, later revealed to be a 108-year-old vampire.

The first Twilight film was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, followed by Chris Weitz’s New Moon. David Slade directed Eclipse, while Bill Condon helmed the two-part Breaking Dawn finale.

All five films of the franchise returned to theatres last October. Released between 2008 and 2012, the films were a massive commercial success, grossing over USD 3 billion worldwide.