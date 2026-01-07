MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mirror selfies to scenic view: Here’s a look at Kareena Kapoor’s winter vacation

The 45-year-old actress enjoyed a laid-back vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Jeh and Taimur

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.01.26, 12:21 PM

Actress Kareena Kapoor has given fans a glimpse into her laid-back vacation with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and children Jeh and Taimur, in snow-covered mountains abroad, sharing sun-kissed photos, scenic views and mirror selfie moments. Here’s a look.

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena shared a peek into her tranquil snowy nights in the mountains.

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Amid the chill of the mountains, Kareena savoured a bottle of Meursault-Blagny Premier Cru, a white Burgundy wine from France. 

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena captured a picture of her shadow while taking a stroll around the neighbourhood.

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena enjoyed her winter retreat, cozying up by a fireplace.

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena kept her style game strong in a long coat, puffer jacket, and fur. 

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena caught a glimpse of Jeh dressed and ready for skiing.

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Cheese fondue was another delicious treat the family enjoyed.

Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career. It is also her first time starring alongside Prithviraj.

