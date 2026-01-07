Mirror selfies to scenic view: Here’s a look at Kareena Kapoor’s winter vacation

Actress Kareena Kapoor has given fans a glimpse into her laid-back vacation with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and children Jeh and Taimur, in snow-covered mountains abroad, sharing sun-kissed photos, scenic views and mirror selfie moments. Here’s a look.
Kareena shared a peek into her tranquil snowy nights in the mountains.
Amid the chill of the mountains, Kareena savoured a bottle of Meursault-Blagny Premier Cru, a white Burgundy wine from France.
Kareena captured a picture of her shadow while taking a stroll around the neighbourhood.
Kareena enjoyed her winter retreat, cozying up by a fireplace.
Kareena kept her style game strong in a long coat, puffer jacket, and fur.
Kareena caught a glimpse of Jeh dressed and ready for skiing.
Cheese fondue was another delicious treat the family enjoyed.
Kareena has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career. It is also her first time starring alongside Prithviraj.