Vishal Dadlani backs Arijit Singh’s decision to quit playback singing: ‘Do what makes you happy’

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has come out in support of Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing, saying the singer should do whatever makes him happy and explore new musical directions.

Speaking on the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, Vishal said he stood by Arijit’s decision and praised his musical abilities.

“Do what makes you happy, man. He has put out some kind of explanation on it. Jo bhi hain, tere dil ka hain, tu kar. Music is an ocean that exists with or without any of us. So cheers! The guy, musically speaking, is a genius. There is no question. Explore, that is what life is for,” Vishal said.

When the host suggested that it would be interesting if Arijit released new independent music going forward, Vishal said such judgments could only be made after hearing the work.

“Guessing is not my game. As far as I am concerned, I am on his side. Whatever he wants to do is fine. I love that guy. He is a good guy. Genuine good human being. Good heart, good mind, great music! Do whatever you want,” the composer said.

On January 27, Arijit sent shockwaves through the music industry after announcing that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to what he described as a “wonderful” journey.

However, he clarified that he would continue making music: “Just to be clear that I won't stop making music”.

Just weeks after the announcement, Arijit released a new independent single, Raina, which received a positive response from fans.

Addressing speculation about his retirement, Arijit recently reassured his followers on X that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he is still working through a substantial backlog of previously recorded songs. These tracks, he said, will continue to be released over the coming months and possibly into next year.

Arijit has lent his voice to several popular tracks over the years, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tum Kya Mile.