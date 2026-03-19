‘Indian serials on another level’: Viral scene from Colors TV’s ‘Naagin 7’ has internet in stitches

A scene from Colors TV’s Naagin 7, featuring two shape shifting serpents saluting a rocket, has the internet in stitches.

The clip features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Alice Kaushik, who play shape-shifting serpents Ahana and Bharani, respectively. In the scene, the two characters are seen saluting as a rocket flies across the sky, with the national song Vande Mataram playing in the background.

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The sequence quickly caught the attention of users online and has since been widely circulated. Sharing the clip on X, a user joked, “First in my bloodline to see patriotic naagins. Peak Indian serial.”

Several other users reacted to the scene with humour.

“Parso dekha tha ye bahut hasi aayi thi,” wrote one user. “Indian serials on another level,” another person commented.

“Marvel who? We have patriotic naagins protecting the country. India is built differently,” read one tweet. “Send these naagins to the border,” quipped another X user.

“Next naagins land on moon is absolute cinema !! @NetflixIndia should look into it,” said one user on X. “My mother would be very proud on these Naagins,” commented another user.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor, the Naagin franchise went on air in 2015 and has long been known for its high-voltage drama and supernatural themes. Mouni Roy (Seasons 1 & 2), Adaa Khan (Seasons 1, 2, & 3), Surbhi Jyoti (Season 3), Anita Hassanandani (Seasons 3 & 4), Nia Sharma (Season 4), Surbhi Chandna (Season 5), Tejasswi Prakash (Season 6) played serpents on the show earlier.

Apart from Choudhary and Kaushik, the latest season also stars Eisha Singh, Kanika Mann, Sahil Uppal, Aashish Kaul, and Ribbhu Mehra.