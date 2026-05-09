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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

‘Paatal Lok’ actor Jaideep Ahlawat to headline ‘Subedaar’ helmer Suresh Triveni’s ‘Daldalll’

Ahlawat was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’, alongside Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.05.26, 01:06 PM
Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat File Picture

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has announced his upcoming film Daldalll in collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.

The actor shared the announcement on social media on Friday along with a poster featuring him submerged in a swamp.

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In the caption, Ahlawat wrote, “Iss Daldal mein tum sab bhi phasoge”.

Triveni is known for directing critically acclaimed projects such as Jalsa, Tumhari Sulu and most recently Subedaar, featuring Anil Kapoor.

Besides Daldalll, Triveni is also working on the upcoming Netflix dark comedy Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan and Dharnaa Durga.

The film, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni, was announced during Netflix's 2026 slate event in February.

Ahlawat was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, alongside Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda. He also made a cameo appearance in Kohrra Season 2 and played the antagonist in season three of The Family Man, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.

Ahlawat will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller King, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to release in December this year.

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