FIR filed against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag for domestic violence: Report

Actress Celina Jaitly has leveled serious allegations against her husband, Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag, following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him, according to reports.

The FIR was registered at Versova Police Station on Friday under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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The complaint includes allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and continued harassment. The matter is also linked to ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 according to NDTV.

Reports further stated that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Haag for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.

Last year, Jaitly had approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking interim and ex parte relief.

In her petition, the actress sought damages of Rs 50 crore along with additional compensation related to alleged loss of income and property.

According to the petition, Jaitly alleged that her husband “prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity”.

She also claimed that Haag pressured her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai residence to his name while she was coping with the deaths of her newborn child and both her parents within a short period.

The actress further accused him of subjecting her to “severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse”, allegedly forcing her to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children.

Jaitly also sought protection under the Domestic Violence Act and claimed compensation for alleged financial losses, including loss of earnings, visibility, property removal and maintenance.

Jaitly married Haag on September 18, 2010, in Mumbai. The marriage was later registered under Austrian civil law on September 22. The couple has three children — Viraaj, Winston and Arthur.