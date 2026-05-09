'I don't think the belief was ever gone': Cameron Green on KKR's fourth straight win

Fresh off an unbroken 116-run partnership with Finn Allen in an emphatic eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green said Kolkata Knight Riders never lost belief despite their difficult start to the IPL season, adding that the team’s recent resurgence came after finally settling on the right combinations.

Languishing near the bottom of the points table for much of the 2026 campaign, KKR have revived their playoff hopes with four consecutive wins.

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“I don't think the belief was ever gone,” Green told reporters.

“We've had a really good culture throughout the tournament. Even before we won a game, it never felt like we'd lost every game because everyone stayed upbeat.”

KKR’s spinners restricted Delhi Capitals to 142 for 8 before Allen blasted an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls, smashing 10 sixes in a breathtaking chase.

“We have fought really hard to get back into it, and our bowlers have been awesome throughout. That was another exceptional game today,” Green said.

The Australian all-rounder felt KKR took a few games to settle on the ideal combination and batting roles.

“Our team was probably just finding the right combination and where guys should bat to best suit the team. We took a few games to work that out, but we've got to a really good place with that now.”

Green, who was under scrutiny earlier in the season after not receiving clearance from Cricket Australia to bowl, credited the KKR support staff for backing him.

“The support staff never put any pressure on me. There's always pressure on overseas players because only four can play at a time, but I've never felt extra pressure here.”

Though he has resumed bowling, Green said the reason he has not completed his full quota of four overs is due to team balance rather than fitness concerns.

“I'm 100% ready to bowl four overs. But with Anukul Roy giving us options, we have flexibility with six bowling choices.”

Green, who dismissed KL Rahul and remained unbeaten on 33, said he was not surprised by Allen’s innings.

“Finn has been exceptional for us and that's exactly why he's in the team. Once he gets to 30 or 40, he's very hard to stop.”

KKR next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 13.