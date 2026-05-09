‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ helmer Shawn Levy to direct new sci-fi film for Netflix

Filmmaker Shawn Levy is set to direct a new original sci-fi feature for Netflix titled Somewhere Out There.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform acquired the spec script by screenwriter Max Taxe following a competitive bidding war.

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In addition to directing, Levy will produce the project alongside Dan Levine under their banner 21 Laps Entertainment.

Somewhere Out There is described as an emotionally driven sci-fi drama in the vein of Arrival and Levy's The Adam Project. The story follows a grieving father who, after losing his wife, sends a message into outer space and receives a reply from the unknown.

Levy most recently directed the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed more than USD 1.08 billion worldwide. He has also produced titles including the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and All the Light We Cannot See.

The filmmaker recently wrapped production on Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth and Aaron Pierre. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 28, 2027.

Taxe previously collaborated with 21 Laps on the screenplay for Ripple, which has Jack Quaid attached to star. His previous writing credits include Moonshot for Max, starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse.