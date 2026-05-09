Saffron wave floods Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds for Suvendu's oath as first BJP CM for Bengal

Thousands of BJP supporters from across the country and abroad, including from north Bengal and neighbouring states such as Jharkhand, poured into Kolkata on Saturday to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the first BJP government in West Bengal, turning the Brigade Parade Grounds into a sea of saffron.

1 7 BJP supporters carrying a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gather outside Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

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Several high-profile Union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states also arrived at the venue to attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers.

2 7 BJP supporters gather outside Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

3 7 BJP supporters gather outside Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

Groups of supporters carrying BJP flags and saffron banners gathered at different points across the city since morning before moving towards the venue amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari.

4 7 BJP supporters gather outside Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

"It is a historic day. We have come to witness West Bengal getting independence from the clutches of the TMC," a BJP supporter who travelled from Jharkhand said while marching towards the venue with a group of party workers.

5 7 BJP supporters gather outside Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

A middle-aged man clad in dhoti-pyjama said he had arrived from Canada to witness the historic occasion in person.

The sprawling Brigade Parade Grounds wore a festive look with folk performances and devotional music setting the tone for the swearing-in ceremony.

6 7 BJP supporters gather outside Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

Traditional Chhou dance troupes and tribal dance performances entertained the gathering as supporters continued to stream into the venue.

The backdrop of the main stage showcased West Bengal's cultural heritage, featuring depictions of Dakshineswar temple, Goddess Durga and other traditional motifs associated with the state's identity.

7 7 BJP supporters dressed as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita present ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari as he becomes West Bengal's first party Chief Minister, outside Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI)

Supporters arrived beating drums and dancing in celebration, with many treating the occasion as a political festival marking a change of guard in the state.

Adding a local flavour to the event, packets of 'jhal muri' were distributed among supporters at the venue.

The popular Bengali snack had recently gone viral after Modi tasted 'jhal muri' at a roadside shop in Jhargram following an election rally during the campaign trail.