Vir Das to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of his ‘Hey Stranger’ world tour

Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time as part of his upcoming global stand-up tour Hey Stranger, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 5,272-seater hall has been a backdrop for over a century of legendary artists and significant performances in entertainment- from bands like Led Zeppelin and The Beatles to contemporary icons such as Adele and Eric Clapton, spanning music, theatre, and comedy.

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"Every tour feels like a fresh conversation with the world, and 'Hey Stranger' epitomises that. Performing at the Royal Albert Hall is truly special; it’s a venue rich in history and hosted the greatest performers of all time.

"Bringing an Indian stand-up show to that stage is both surreal and deeply humbling. I am excited to share this moment with the audience," Das said.

The Hey Stranger world tour will feature Das, who won an International Emmy Award for his Netflix special Landing, performing across multiple countries.

On the work front, Vir Das recently starred in Aamir Khan’s home banner-backed Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, which is also directed by Das, stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, Srishti Tawde, Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Released on January 16, it struggled at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 7.36 crore gross at the theatres.