Viola Davis-led action thriller G20 to hit Prime Video next week

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis-led action-thriller film G20 is set to drop on Prime Video on January 10, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

“Viola Davis, powerhouse action star? We’re in. Don’t miss the thrilling, star-studded movie G20 - hitting Prime Video April 10,” the official handle of the studio wrote on X alongside a series of posters of the cast members.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, G20 stars Davis as U.S. President Danielle Sutton, who becomes the number one target after the intergovernmental forum G20 summit comes under siege. However, evading her pursuers is not enough. She must also strive to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders from the attackers.

Describing Davis’s character, Riggen recently said, “This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her—heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride.”

She went on to call the upcoming film “a classic, edge-of-your-seat action film”. “I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish,” added the Mexican filmmaker.

In addition to Davis, G20 also features Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

“G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” said producers Davis and Julius Tennon. “It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us,” added producer Andrew Lazar.

As per a recent press communique, the film will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

G20 is written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss. It is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and MRC with Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions also producing.