‘Ladies and Ladies’ teaser of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ highlights female stars of the actioner...or does it?

A new teaser for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, titled Ladies and Ladies, was dropped by the makers on Wednesday and social media users could not but question the relevance of the title.

Starring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, the teaser was slammed for the alleged crude ‘objectification’ of women. Some social media users even claimed that the new teaser made Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films appear less toxic (all pun intended) in comparison.

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“Yash avoided clash with Dhurandhar 2 only to come up wt THIS? r u giving a ladies dedicated teaser or plain objectifying them...and worst, giving them silliest dialogues,” wrote an X user.

“Toxic teaser low key making Vanga loon like Sooraj Barjatya to me,” wrote another.

Several social media users argued that the female stars were reduced to a mere spectacle.

The irony of a teaser called Ladies and Ladies wasn't lost on viewers either.

“The name of the teaser is Ladies & Ladies, but all the female actresses have a blink-and-miss appearance, WOW,” reads a post on X.

Others have questioned the appropriateness of Yash’s final dialogue in the teaser.

“And seriously wtf is this line? "But here comes a plot twist ladies, don't forget the predictable spectacle of men and their cocks" Idk what they are trying to create but the teaser is not impressive as it was foretold,” wrote an X user.

Yet another X user questioned the intrusive male gaze and the relevance of a sexually-loaded dialogue.

This isn't the first time Toxic has found itself courting controversy.

Soon after the film's first teaser dropped, a steamy scene featuring actress-model Beatriz Taufenbach drew criticism online, prompting the Karnataka State Commission for Women to write to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking action against the makers over allegedly obscene content and the objectification of women.

The commission's letter followed a petition filed by the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated to release on August 26.

Besides headlining the film, Yash also serves as its writer and producer.