‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’ trailer: Prosenjit’s Kakababu embarks in search of a century-old diamon

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s archaeologist-turned-adventurer Raja Roy Chowdhury, aka Kakababu, embarks on a treasure hunt mission to retrieve a rare diamond and save it from the clutches of goons in the trailer of Vijaynagar’er Hirey.

Dropped on Sunday, the two-minute-31-second trailer introduces Kakababu along with his nephew Santu (Aryann Bhowmick) and the latter’s friend Jojo (Pushan Dasgupta), who travel to the ruins of the historic Vijayanagar Empire in Hampi, seeking a mythical diamond more precious than the Kohinoor.

However, much to their surprise, the trio find themselves entangled in a dangerous quest with criminals and historians to recover the lost treasure.

The film is directed by Chandrashish Ray.

“At the call of a new adventure, Kakababu sets out this time in search of the fabled diamonds of Vijaynagar,” makers SVF wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The film also stars Rajnandini Paul, Sreya Bhattacharya and Satyam Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

SVF’s Kakababu film franchise began with Srijit Mukherji’s 2013 film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. It was followed by Yeti Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022).

All three films, helmed by Srijit, starred Prosenjit in the titular role alongside Aryann Bhowmik’s Santu, Kakababu’s young nephew who accompanies him on all his adventures.

On the work front, Prosenjit last appeared in Subhrajit Mitra-directed period drama Devi Chowdhurani, which also stars Srabanti Chatterjee.

Based on Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel of the same name, Vijaynagar’er Hirey is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.