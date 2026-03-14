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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

‘Muthu Alias Kaattaan’: Vijay Sethupathi headlines a mystery thriller about a severed head

Created and co-directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, the series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair and Muthukumar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.03.26, 10:15 AM
Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Muthu Alias Kaattaan’

Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Muthu Alias Kaattaan’ JioHotstar

Streaming platform JioHotstar has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming action drama series Muthu Alias Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, offering a deeper look into the mystery of a severed head that had sparked a buzz with its teaser.

The teaser had revealed the shocking image of protagonist Muthu's severed head. The trailer expands the narrative with accounts from different characters, who present sharply contrasting views of the man — a feared outlaw to some and a misunderstood hero to others — as the mystery behind the gruesome discovery unfolds.

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Created and co-directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, known for the film Kadaisi Vivasayi, the series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair and Muthukumar, among others.

“When Manikandan first narrated Kaattaan to me, he shared a six-page synopsis. I was instantly hooked by the character and the world he had imagined. Working on this series gave me a real sense of peace as an actor. I truly hope that when audiences watch it, they walk away with something meaningful to reflect on,” Sethupathi said in a statement.

Soman, who plays a character named Sivettan, said the series stood out for its “gripping narrative and bold characters”. “Collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and the team brought this enigmatic figure to life in ways that pushed me creatively," he added.

The series has been co-directed by B Ajith Kumar, with cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Rajesh Murugesan.

The show also marks Sethupathi's return to the web format after the 2023 Prime Video series Farzi.

Muthu Alias Kaattaan will premiere on JioHotstar on March 27 in seven languages -- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

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