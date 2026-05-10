In pictures: Vijay Deverakonda celebrates first birthday after tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna Saturday gave fans a glimpse into her husband Vijay Deverakonda’s 37th birthday celebrations. She posted a series of candid photographs and videos on social media and described the day as “perfect”.

This was Vijay’s first birthday after marrying Rashmika earlier this year.

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“It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this…..In reverse tho…. Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day,” Rashmika wrote.

She also revealed that a scheduled shoot for the day had been cancelled, allowing her to spend more time celebrating Vijay’s birthday.

“I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate! love it! Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu,” she wrote.

The social media post featured gym selfies, videos of the couple spending time together in a car, and moments with their pet dog. Family members including Rashmika’s sister Shiman and Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi Deverakonda, also appeared in the photographs.

The post further showed scenes from the larger birthday celebrations, including fans and paparazzi gathered outside Vijay’s residence, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a Ranabaali-themed birthday cake.

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged privately in October last year before confirming their relationship publicly in February. The couple married in Udaipur on February 26. They later hosted a reception for film industry colleagues in March. The couple also held a fan meet-and-greet event in Hyderabad following the wedding.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He is set to appear next in Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, and the period action film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrithyan and co-starring Rashmika.

Rashmika was last seen in Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa. She will next feature in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Apart from Ranabaali, she also has Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, lined up for release.