Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Raja Shivaji’ crosses Rs 60-crore mark in India

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji continued its steady run at the box office, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark in India on its ninth day in theatres, with the Marathi version significantly outperforming the Hindi release.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the historical drama collected Rs 5.60 crore nett in India on Saturday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 61.45 crore nett.

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The film maintained a stable performance through the week. It earned Rs 5.60 crore nett on Monday, Rs 4.90 crore nett on Tuesday, Rs 4.25 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 4 crore nett on Thursday. It earned Rs 3.20 crore nett on its second Friday.

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji also features Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.

The film also features a special appearance by Salman Khan and marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son, Rahyl.

Produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Riteish and Genelia as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, respectively.

The film faced competition from Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, though the clash had little effect on Raja Shivaji’s theatrical run. While Riteish Deshmukh’s film continued its steady performance, Ek Din struggled to draw audiences to cinemas.

Ek Din has collected Rs 4.9 crore nett in India so far.