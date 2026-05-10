‘Michael’ moonwalks past $500 million mark globally, eyes Rs 50-crore milestone in India

The Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael biopic has crossed the USD 500 million mark at the global box office within three weekends of release, becoming the second-highest grossing music biopic worldwide after Bohemian Rhapsody and the highest-grossing music biopic ever in North America.

Lionsgate said the film is expected to end its third weekend with a cumulative worldwide gross of USD 570 million, including USD 238.9 million from domestic markets and USD 331.1 million internationally.

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Starring Jaafar Jackson as his uncle Michael Jackson, the film opened to a domestic debut of USD 97.2 million on the weekend of April 24, the biggest opening ever for a music biopic.

The film posted a 44 per cent drop in its second weekend and is projected to decline 36 per cent in its third weekend, outperforming the trajectory of Bohemian Rhapsody, which fell 48.6 per cent in its third weekend during its 2018 theatrical run.

By the end of its third weekend, Bohemian Rhapsody had earned USD 128.2 million domestically, significantly below Michael’s current domestic tally. However, the Queen biopic remains the highest-grossing music biopic globally with lifetime earnings of $903.6 million.

Michael has so far earned 58.2 per cent of its worldwide gross from overseas markets, compared with 76 per cent for Bohemian Rhapsody. The film is yet to release in several international territories, including South Korea and Japan.

In India, the film is also nearing a major milestone. The musical drama is set to become only the second Hollywood release this year to enter the Rs 50 crore club after Project Hail Mary.

The film collected Rs 26.05 crore nett in its opening week and Rs 18.20 crore nett in its second week. It has earned more than Rs 4 crore nett during its third weekend so far, with Sunday figures still to be added. The film’s India nett collection stood at Rs 47.99 crore after 16 days in theatres.

Michael chronicles the life and career of Michael Jackson, tracing his rise from the Jackson Five to becoming one of the world’s biggest entertainers. The film explores both his personal life and early solo career, while recreating several of his iconic performances.