‘Vidaamuyarchi’ to ‘Loveyapa’: Films releasing in theatres this week

A diverse array of films, including a masala actioner marking Himesh Reshamiya’s return to the big screen and a much-awaited Tamil drama starring Ajith Kumar, are set to hit theatres across India this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Loveyapa (Hindi)

Directed by: Advait Chandan

Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor

Loveyapa is an adaptation of the Tamil sleeper hit Love Today (2022), marking the big-screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. This laugh-out-loud romantic comedy follows a couple (played by Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor) who are forced to switch phones for 24 hours — thanks to the bride’s sceptical father (played by Ashutosh Rana). What begins as an innocent challenge spirals into a chaotic day filled with secrets spilling out and misunderstandings with hilarious consequences.

Badass Ravikumar (Hindi)

Directed by: Keith Gomes

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Sunny Leone

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off to The Xposé (2014), delivering everything audiences love about classic Bollywood masala films — daring heroes, flamboyant villains, and adrenaline-pumping action. Himesh Reshammiya returns as Ravi Kumar, facing the eccentric villain Carlos Pedro Panther (Prabhu Deva). Expect grand heists, slow-motion shootouts, and gravity-defying stunts as Ravi takes on larger-than-life challenges. Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, and Sunny Leone are also part of this action-packed adventure.

Conclave (English)

Directed by: Edward Berger

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow

Directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris’s bestselling novel of the same name, Conclave is a political thriller that peels back the curtain on one of the world’s most secretive institutions — the Vatican. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, the film takes audiences inside a papal conclave, where cardinals gather to elect the next Pope, revealing power struggles and covert alliances. Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, whose duty to oversee the election turns into a perilous battle of loyalty and faith.

Thandel (Telugu)

Directed by: Chandoo Mondeti

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Belawadi

Inspired by real-life events, Thandel tells the story of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were imprisoned in Pakistan after accidentally crossing international waters in 2018. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen for the first time after Love Story (2021). Prakash Belawadi plays a Pakistani jailer in the film.

Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil)

Directed by: Magizh Thirumeni

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar headlines Vidaamuyarchi, a high-octane road thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, set in Azerbaijan. The story follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man on a desperate mission to find his missing wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). As he faces relentless threats and an unknown enemy, the suspense builds into a pulse-pounding journey. The film’s action sequences — including breathtaking car chases — and a gripping soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander have already created a buzz on the internet.

RE-RELEASES

Interstellar (English)

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 masterpiece Interstellar returns to theatres, offering audiences a chance to experience its breathtaking visuals and emotional depth in IMAX and 70mm formats. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain, the film explores themes of love, survival, and sacrifice as humanity searches for a new home among the stars. If you missed it in theatres before, now’s your chance to witness its grandeur on the big screen.

PVR-Inox’s Valentine’s Film Festival

Love is in the air as PVR-Inox Cinemas celebrates romance with a special Valentine’s Film Festival. The lineup features timeless love stories across multiple languages, from Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) to Bollywood classics like Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) and Jab We Met (2007).

Tamil and Telugu audiences can relive the emotional highs of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Minnale (2001), and Surya S/O Krishnan (2008), while Kannada and Malayalam fans can revisit Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014) and Premalu (2005).