Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ inches closer to Rs 350-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is inching closer to the Rs 350-crore mark at the Indian box office, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Tuesday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava opened with a domestic collection of Rs 31 crore nett on February 14. The momentum carried through the weekend, with Rs 37 crore nett earned on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore nett on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film remained strong during the weekdays, collecting Rs 102.75 crore nett from Monday to Thursday. Chhaava began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 23.5 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 44 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 40 crore nett on Sunday.

On Monday, Chhaava minted Rs 18.5 crore nett, taking its domestic collection to Rs 345.25 crore nett.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi bombed at the domestic box office on Monday, minting only Rs 0.60 crore nett. The film earned Rs 4.45 crore nett during its opening weekend at the Indian box office. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the total collection of the romcom stands at Rs 5.05 crore nett in India.

Among Hollywood releases, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, has earned Rs 19.83 crore nett in India in 11 days.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 289.5 million, including USD 141.2 million from the US market and USD 148.3 million internationally.