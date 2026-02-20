Quirkiness wins you over’: Hrithik Roshan praises Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘O’ Romeo’

Actor Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on Shahid Kapoor’s latest film O’ Romeo, calling it “quirky” and “fun.”

Lauding Shahid’s performance on X, Hrithik wrote, “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to Hrithik’s post, Shahid expressed his admiration for Hrithik, saying he had been in awe of him since his debut and was overjoyed that he enjoyed the film.

“Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love so happy you enjoyed the film,” reads Shahid’s post on X.

Directed by Vishaal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, and Farida Jalal in key roles and will feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Set in the 1990s, the film is inspired by a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around a contract killer Ustara (Shahid), who falls in love with a woman named Afsha (Triptii), who wants to take revenge from dreaded gangster Jalal (Avinash) for killing her husband.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to make his OTT debut as a producer in the streaming space with Prime Video series Storm. Backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX Films, the upcoming project stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

Hrithik recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is also set to produce Krrish 4, as per reports. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. However, there has been no confirmation from either the actor or YRF.