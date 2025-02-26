Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ crosses Rs 350-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava crossed the Rs 350-crore mark at the box office in India on its Day 12 in theatres, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Wednesday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava opened with a domestic collection of Rs 31 crore nett on February 14. The momentum carried through the weekend, with Rs 37 crore nett earned on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The film remained strong during the weekdays, collecting Rs 102.75 crore nett from Monday to Thursday. Chhaava began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 23.5 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 44 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 40 crore nett on Sunday.

On Monday, Chhaava minted Rs 18.5 crore nett, followed by another Rs 18.5 crore nett on Tuesday, taking its domestic collection to Rs 363.75 crore nett.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has earned Rs 5.55 crore nett in India in five days. The romcom raked in only Rs 0.5 crore nett on Tuesday.