Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ becomes first Hindi film to join Rs 300-crore club in 2025

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has emerged as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 300-crore milestone in 2025, collecting Rs 326.75 crore nett in 10 days, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Monday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava opened with a domestic collection of Rs 31 crore nett on February 14. The momentum carried through the weekend, with Rs 37 crore nett earned on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The film remained strong during the weekdays, collecting Rs 102.75 from Monday to Thursday. Chhaava began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 23.5 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 44 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 40 crore nett on Sunday.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed romcom Mere Husband Ki Biwi earned Rs 4.45 crore nett during its opening weekend at the Indian box office. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film earned Rs 1.5 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.7 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 3.

Among Hollywood releases, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, continued to underperform at the Indian box office in its second weekend.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned Rs 16.29 crore nett in India in the first week. The Marvel film added Rs 3.15 crore nett to its collections between its second Friday and second Sunday, taking the total India collection to Rs 19.44 crore nett.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 289.4 million, including USD 141.2 million from the US market and USD 148.2 million internationally.