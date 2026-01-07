MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 January 2026

‘Our ray of light’: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif name their baby boy Vihaan

The couple welcomed Vihaan, their first child, on November 7, 2025

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.01.26, 04:52 PM
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal File picture

New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, the latter announced on Wednesday.

“Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words,” Katrina wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Vicky’s hands holding their baby’s tiny hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to the comments section to wish the couple on the joyous occasion. “Little buddy,” she wrote.

The couple welcomed Vihaan, their first child, on November 7, 2025.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Vicky wrote “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.,”

“Blessed,” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

RELATED TOPICS

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan seeks to expand arms sales with JF-17 fighter jets talks with Bangladesh

The talks in Islamabad come as Pakistan looks to capitalise on the success of its air force in the conflict with arch-foe India in May last year, the worst fighting in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours
Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

From Namaste Trump to Howdy Modi to Donald bhai and now this. What next?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT