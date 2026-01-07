‘Our ray of light’: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif name their baby boy Vihaan

New parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, the latter announced on Wednesday.

“Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words,” Katrina wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Vicky’s hands holding their baby’s tiny hand.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to the comments section to wish the couple on the joyous occasion. “Little buddy,” she wrote.

The couple welcomed Vihaan, their first child, on November 7, 2025.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Vicky wrote “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.,”

“Blessed,” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.