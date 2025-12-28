Veer Pahariya’s reaction to Tara Sutaria at AP Dhillon’s concert sparks meme fest

Videos of actress Tara Sutaria joining singer AP Dhillon on stage and grooving to their hit number Thodi Si Daaru went viral on social media due to the reaction of the former’s boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

While on stage, Dhillon was seen hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek as Veer stood amid the audience and looked seemingly uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veer’s reaction has sparked a meme fest on social media, with several netizens mocking his facial expressions.

One of the memes shows a scene from the Hotel Transylvania movies, with Count Dracula as Veer, Mavis as Tara and Jonathan as Dhillon.

Another meme shows a scene from The Kissing Booth, with the characters hilariously representing Veer, Tara and Dhillon.

Keeping in tandem with the memes, an X user shared a clip from the 2000 romance drama Dhadkan starring Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

X-Men animated series characters Cyclops (Scott Summers), Jean Grey and Wolverine also found a place in one of the memes, which sent comic book fans into a tizzy.

A netizen poked fun at Veer’s reaction with a laugh-out-loud image. “Veer pahariya in AP Dillon concert,” reads the caption.

Veer and Tara made their relationship public earlier this year. Veer, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, made his big Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar with the 2025 film Sky Force.