‘Cocktail 2’ character posters for Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon tease a tropical romance

The film is directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.03.26, 04:40 PM
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor in \\\'Cocktail 2\\\' posters

Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor in 'Cocktail 2' posters X/@MaddockFilms

The makers of Cocktail 2 on Thursday unveiled character posters of the film’s lead actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, kicking off the promotional campaign ahead of the release of its first-look teaser.

The posters were shared on social media by production banner Maddock Films five days before the planned teaser launch.

The announcement was accompanied by a banner carrying the caption, “For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18,” indicating that the teaser will first be screened in theatres before being released digitally.

The visuals introduce audiences to the film’s central trio, each presented through separate character posters highlighting their personalities.

Shahid’s poster portrays him as a carefree city dweller. Rashmika’s poster reflects a free-spirited person. Kriti’s poster presents a stylish and mysterious persona. In the image, she is seen lounging in the back seat of a convertible with her feet resting comfortably.

The three posters share a common design motif, featuring a beachside backdrop and a matching green convertible.

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original movie. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan.

The film wrapped production on January 31 after shooting schedules in Delhi, Gurugram and multiple locations in Sicily.

Cocktail 2 Homi Adajania Shahid Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Kriti Sanon
