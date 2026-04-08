Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur stun in new still from ‘Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan Wednesday dropped a new still from his upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also features actress Mrunal Thakur.

While Varun looked dapper in a brown jacket paired with maroon pants, Mrunal dazzled in a short, dark-colored dress with extensive gold-toned embroidery or embellishments.

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“Lekin jawani mein ishq baar baar hota hain,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

The 38-year-old actor had earlier teased the film’s first look, featuring actress Pooja Hegde in a cosy pose on the bank of a river. “Ishq sirf ek baar hota hain!!! #haijawaanitohishqhonahai,” the actor wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

Billed as a romantic comedy, the film is directed by Varun’s father, David Dhawan, under Ramesh Taurani’s production banner.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks the fourth collaboration of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. Earlier, the father-son duo collaborated in Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

On the work front, Varun Dhawan recently starred in Anurag Singh’s Border 2. Also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, it is the second instalment in J.P Datta’s war drama franchise.

Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Adivi Sesh-starrer Telugu-Hindu bilingual thriller Dacoit, set to hit theatres on April 10.