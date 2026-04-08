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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna let their hair down in ‘Cocktail 2’ song ‘Jab Talak’

Homi Adajania directs this sequel to the 2013 romance drama ‘Cocktail’, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.04.26, 02:39 PM
Cocktail 2 song Jab Talak

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in song ‘Jab Talak’ YouTube

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna let their hair down in Jab Talak, the first track from their upcoming film Cocktail 2, dropped by Universal Music India on Wednesday.

The one-minute-50-seconds-long video shows Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika enjoying a sun-soaked beach party, letting loose to a peppy track.

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While Rashmika looks stunning in an orange co-ord set, Shahid sports a sleeveless printed shirt with beige trousers in the video. Kriti sizzles in a floral halter-neck bralette paired with a matching mini skirt.

The upcoming sequel is directed by Homi Adajania, who had also helmed the original 2012 film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is penned by Luv Ranjan.

Cocktail 2 was first announced by Adajania’s wife, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff, in July 2025. Further details about the film’s storyline and release date are yet to be announced.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen together in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cocktail 2 will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein.

Shahid was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the supernatural thriller Thama, which released last year.

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Cocktail 2 Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon
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