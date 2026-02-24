UK to bring Netflix, Prime Video under Ofcom to improve accessibility for disabled viewers

Millions of people with hearing and sight impairment in the UK are set to benefit, with the country’s biggest streaming services, like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, making their content more accessible, according to the UK media minister Ian Murray.

On Monday, the UK government decided to bring the country’s major video-on-demand (VoD) platforms under the same accessibility obligations that traditional broadcasters already follow through new secondary legislation by implementing the Media Act 2024.

Under the new VoD accessibility code, enforced by the UK media regulator, also known as Ofcom, every UK user must be offered the minimum services that consist of at least ‘80 per cent of their total catalogue being subtitled, 10 per cent audio-described, and 5 per cent signed’.

“This will benefit Britain’s estimated 18 million people who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus and 3,50,000 who are blind or partially sighted, so that they can better enjoy world-class content on demand,” the UK government stated in a press release.

Until now, several streaming platforms weren’t regulated to the same standard as television channels, posing a disadvantage for disabled people.

The new law aims to close the gap and ensure that people with disabilities can enjoy mainstream content with sufficient viewing aids.

“Implementing a new Ofcom-regulated accessibility code for our largest video-on-demand services will give people with disabilities, impacting their sight or hearing, peace of mind that they’ll be able to stream all their favourite films and TV shows long into the future,” UK media minister Ian Murray said.

VoD services will have four years to meet the targets, with interim reporting expected along the way, offering disabled audiences a clearer timeline for change.

“Statutory sanctions that can be applied to linear broadcasters by Ofcom will similarly be available to apply to on-demand services, such as financial penalties. For video-on-demand services, the maximum fine per breach of a rule will be GBP 2,50,000 or 5 per cent of qualifying revenue,” the statement further reads.