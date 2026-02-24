Disney Adventure cruise ship appoints Robert Downey Jr as ‘godparent’

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr is set to be the “godparent” for Disney Adventure, the latest and the largest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, the entertainment conglomerate announced on Tuesday.

The maritime tradition of appointing a godparent to bless a new ship is a centuries-old custom believed to bring good fortune before a maiden voyage. The announcement comes ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage in March from its Singapore port.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honor. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I’ll do my darndest,” Downey, 60, said in a statement.

Downey starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. His cinematic journey as the iconic character culminated in Avengers: Endgame, which amassed more than USD 2.79 billion at the global box office.

Downey was named an official Disney Legend in 2019 and will now star as Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theatres on December 18.

“Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company.

The Disney Adventure is the first Disney Cruise Line ship to be based in Asia, set to begin its maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10. As the largest vessel in the fleet at 208,000 gross tons, this 6,700-guest ship features seven themed areas inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, along with the first roller coaster at sea.

Guests can experience an ultimate Super Hero adventure on Tony Stark’s Ironcycle Test Run, the first roller coaster on a Disney Cruise Line ship and the longest of its kind at sea.

In the open-air Disney Imagination Garden area, the “Avengers Assemble!” live stage production will feature jaw-dropping stunts and special effects during an action-packed battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains.

Inside Disney’s Oceaneer Club, the Marvel Web Workshop invites young recruits to try out new Super Hero suit prototypes and conduct training simulations using top-secret Avengers technology.