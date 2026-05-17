Tusshar Kapoor wraps filming for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal 5’ after 79 days

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has wrapped filming for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 after 79 days, he said on Sunday.

“79 days of hard work, passion, day- night shoots, power naps and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai,” Kapoor captioned a selfie on Instagram.

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The Golmaal film franchise, directed by Shetty, is a popular series of Bollywood comedy films known for its ensemble cast and slapstick humour. The franchise includes four films: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The main actors of the comedy films include Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari. Actors Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu joined the cast and reprised their roles in Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again.

Director Rohit Shetty officially announced the upcoming film on March 14, 2026, to celebrate his 52nd birthday, confirming that the cameras have begun rolling for the highly anticipated fifth instalment of the iconic comedy franchise.

Golmaal 5 will also feature Sharman Joshi as Laxman. He played the character in the original 2006 film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited but was absent from all subsequent sequels.

Actor Akshay Kumar will also play a key role in the upcoming instalment. Additionally, actress Priyamani will appear in a supporting role.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.