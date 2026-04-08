‘Did we cover today’s fiction quota’: Trisha Krishnan shuts down rumours she will quit films

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan Tuesday has shut down rumours suggesting that she is preparing to quit films.

The chatter began after filmmaker and YouTuber Chithra Lakshmanan claimed that multiple producers had told him about Trisha’s alleged plans to step away from acting.

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Trisha responded to the speculation with a Story on Instagram on Tuesday, taking a swipe at what she framed as baseless gossip.

“Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?” she wrote.

Instagram

Meanwhile, rumours about her alleged relationship with actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay have been doing the rounds for the last couple of months.

The rumours mills were fuelled in part by viral videos showing Trisha and Vijay arriving together at a friend’s wedding in Chennai, amid Vijay’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha.

Trisha had earlier shared a cryptic post on love, writing, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love.”

On the professional front, Trisha was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. She is set to star next in Karuppu alongside Suriya, with RJ Balaji directing. The film is slated for a May 14 release after several delays.

She also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline.