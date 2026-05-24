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regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

Trump says Iran talks remain constructive, blockade to stay until deal is signed

US President Donald Trump said he had instructed American negotiators 'not to rush into a deal' with Iran, adding that 'time is on our side'

Reuters, PTI Published 24.05.26, 09:01 PM
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US President Donald Trump File picture

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said negotiations between the US and Iran were moving forward in a “constructive” manner, but stressed that sanctions and the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until a final agreement is formally reached and signed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had instructed American negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Iran, adding that “time is on our side”.

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“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump wrote.

“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” he added.

Trump said negotiations between Washington and Tehran were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner”, while reiterating that Iran “cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

He also criticised former US President Barack Obama over the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and suggested that Tehran could eventually join the Abraham Accords.

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