‘Anything India wants, they get’: Trump says at Rubio event in Delhi

US President Donald Trump made a surprise live phone appearance at an event in New Delhi celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, using the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and signal strong support for India-US ties.

Speaking during the event attended by US secretary of state Marco Rubio and senior diplomatic officials, Trump called himself a “big, big fan” of the Indian prime minister and said the relationship between the two countries had never been stronger.

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Appearing remotely while Rubio addressed guests in Delhi, Trump interrupted proceedings briefly to greet attendees and deliver a message aimed directly at India’s leadership.

“I love the prime minister. Modi is great. He's my friend,” Trump said, adding: “We have never been closer to India. And India can count on me 100 per cent and our country.”

The US President went even further in his remarks, declaring: “Anything India wants, they get,” while also highlighting what he described as America’s strong economic performance under his administration.

“We are doing well. We are setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market,” Trump said during the call.

Trump also praised Rubio, calling him “the greatest secretary of state in the history of the US”, while referring to the growing importance of American engagement with India.

The remarks came during Rubio’s visit to India, which has focused on strengthening trade, energy and defence cooperation between the two countries. Earlier in the day, Rubio said Washington and New Delhi were nearing completion of a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement that would be “beneficial” and “sustainable” for both sides.

Following talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio said discussions had centred on trade, critical minerals, energy security and defence collaboration as both countries attempt to deepen strategic ties.

His trip also comes after a recent immigration policy shift in the United States triggered concern among immigrant communities. The new policy asks many immigrants already living legally in the US to leave the country temporarily and apply for permanent residency, or green cards, from abroad.

Despite recent tensions surrounding tariffs and trade policy, Rubio insisted the US approach was part of a broader attempt to reshape global trade relationships.

“India is a massive economy and one of our leading trade partners,” Rubio said. “Rebalancing trade with a country of this size and magnitude is naturally different,” he added.