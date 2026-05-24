Heatwave scorches India as temperatures cross 47°C; IMD says relief likely from May 29

Large parts of India continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that extreme temperatures are likely to persist across Central and Northwest India over the next week, and across eastern and adjoining peninsular regions for the next three to five days.

The weather office, however, forecast gradual relief from May 29.

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Delhi remained under intense heat on Sunday, with temperatures staying well above normal across several parts of the national capital.

Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region recorded some of the highest temperatures in the country, with Brahmapuri emerging as the hottest place in India at 47.2 degrees Celsius. Several other districts in the region also witnessed extreme heat conditions, with temperatures hovering above 45 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda remained among the hottest places in the country at 46.8 degrees Celsius as heatwave conditions continued across several districts. The capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, above normal levels.

Rajasthan continued to witness severe heatwave conditions, with Sri Ganganagar recording 46 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued an alert and warned that dry weather is likely to persist across most parts of the state over the next few days. The department said temperatures in western Rajasthan may touch 46-47 degrees Celsius on May 26 and 27.

The IMD said a fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief from May 28-29, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall likely in parts of Rajasthan, which may lower temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Bihar also remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with at least 10 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, including the capital Patna. Dehri in Rohtas district recorded the highest temperature in the state.

The IMD warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Bihar over the next few days, while the state disaster management department advised people to avoid heat exposure and dehydration.

Hot weather conditions persisted across Haryana and Punjab, with Sirsa emerging as the hottest place in Haryana. Several cities in both states continued to experience scorching conditions, while Chandigarh, the shared capital, also recorded high temperatures.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed contrasting weather conditions, with several districts reeling under severe heatwave conditions even as isolated areas were forecast to receive rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), record-level heat intensity is being recorded across the state and similar conditions are expected to continue for the next three days. Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in multiple districts, while severe heatwave conditions were forecast in several mandals over Monday and Tuesday.

The APSDMA said a trough extending from Odisha to North Andhra is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in isolated districts. Authorities advised people to avoid travel between 11 am and 4 pm, remain alert during thunderstorms, and take precautions against dehydration and heat-related illnesses, particularly elderly people, pregnant women and those with existing health conditions.