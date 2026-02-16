‘Train Dreams’, ‘The Secret Agent’ boost Oscar campaign with Independent Spirit Award wins

The 41st Independent Spirit Awards honoured the year’s top independent films and television productions at a ceremony held Sunday night at the Hollywood Palladium. The event was hosted by former Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim.

The annual awards ceremony recognises projects produced on a budget of under USD 30 million.

American period drama Train Dreams won Best Feature, strengthening its position ahead of the 98th Academy Awards. Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent secured the Best International Film trophy, building momentum as it heads into the Oscars race. Netflix limited series Adolescence swept the television categories.

Train Dreams is nominated in four categories at the upcoming Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. The Secret Agent is also in contention for Best Picture, along with Best Actor for Wagner Moura and Best Casting.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 41st Independent Spirit Awards:

FILM

Best Feature: Train Dreams

Best Director: Clint Bentley (Train Dreams)

Best Lead Performance: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Best Supporting Performance: Naomi Ackie (Sorry, Baby)

Producers Award – Emerging Filmmaker Award: Tony Yang

Best International Film: The Secret Agent

Best Documentary: The Perfect Neighbor

Best Screenplay: Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best First Feature: Alex Russell (Lurker)

Truer Than Fiction Award – Emerging Filmmaker Award: Rajee Samarasinghe, director of Your Touch Makes Others Invisible

Best Breakthrough Performance: Kayo Martin (The Plague)

Someone to Watch Award – Emerging Filmmaker Awards: Tatti Ribeiro, director of Valentina

Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

Best Editing: Sofía Subercaseaux (The Testament of Ann Lee)

John Cassavetes Award: Esta Isla (This Island)

Best First Screenplay: Alex Russell (Lurker)

Robert Altman Award: The Long Walk

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series: Adolescence

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Pee-wee as Himself

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: Chief of War