Trailer out for Dev-starrer ‘Raghu Dakat’, advance booking begins on September 22

The official trailer for Dhrubo Banerjee’s Raghu Dakat, starring Dev in the titular role, was dropped by the makers on Saturday at a star-studded event in Kolkata. The advance booking for the period drama will begin on September 22, ahead of the film’s release in theatres on September 25.

The three-minute-long video depicts the British rulers unleashing a reign of terror in Bengal until a vigilante warrior rises from the ranks to save the common people.

“Fear of the rulers, hope of the oppressed… Raghu Dakat marks history in fire. Brace yourself for an epic journey,” the official handle of SVF wrote in the caption.

Raghu Dakat also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, Om Sahani, Roopa Ganguly and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat is set to clash with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, and Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani at the box office this Durga Puja.

The trailer launch event at Netaji Indoor Stadium also celebrated 20 years of Dev in the Bengali film industry. It was a ticketed event, with all the proceeds going to the Technicians’ Welfare Fund.

The event was attended by Dev’s female co-stars in the past: Koel Mallick, Sayantika Banerjee, Srabanti, Nussrat Jahan, and Idhika Paul. Filmmakers Srijit Mukherjee, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Avijit Sen, Rahool Mukherjee, Rino, and Dhrubo Banerjee were also present.