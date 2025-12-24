Unnao rape survivor reach Sonia Gandhi's residence to seek justice over Sengar jail relief

The survivor in the Unnao rape case, accompanied by her mother and women activist Yogita Bhayana, reached 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday seeking to voice their concerns over recent developments in the case.

“We just want to meet them and tell them what we are going through. I also want to meet the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the President. I want justice”, the victim said.

The survivor and her mother have been protesting against the relief granted by the Delhi High Court to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who stands convicted in the rape case. Sengar has challenged his conviction and sentence before the court.

Sengar, however, will continue to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10 year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the rape survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that case.