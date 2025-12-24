MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Unnao rape survivor reach Sonia Gandhi's residence to seek justice over Sengar jail relief

The survivor and her mother have been protesting against the relief granted by the Delhi High Court to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Our Web Desk Published 24.12.25, 06:56 PM
In this image received on Dec. 23, 2025, activist Yogita Bhayana stages a dharna with the family of the Unnao gang rape victim after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader and Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, near India Gate, in New Delhi.

In this image received on Dec. 23, 2025, activist Yogita Bhayana stages a dharna with the family of the Unnao gang rape victim after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader and Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, near India Gate, in New Delhi. @yogitabhayana/X via PTI Photo

The survivor in the Unnao rape case, accompanied by her mother and women activist Yogita Bhayana, reached 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday seeking to voice their concerns over recent developments in the case.

“We just want to meet them and tell them what we are going through. I also want to meet the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the President. I want justice”, the victim said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The survivor and her mother have been protesting against the relief granted by the Delhi High Court to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who stands convicted in the rape case. Sengar has challenged his conviction and sentence before the court.

Sengar, however, will continue to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10 year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the rape survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that case.

RELATED TOPICS

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Unnao Rape
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

UP minister laughs at Unnao rape survivor’s plight; ‘dead society,’ says Rahul Gandhi

‘But their home is in Unnao,’ Om Prakash Rajbhar Rajbhar said – before bursting into laughter at his own wit – when reporters asked him about Delhi police dragging away the survivor and her mother
In this image posted on Dec. 24, 2025, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, front, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray pay tributes at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park as their parties announce alliance ahead of Mumbai civic polls.
Quote left Quote right

Mumbai’s mayor will be Marathi and will be ours. We need to remain united at any cost

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT