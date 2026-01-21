Tracklist, dates and more: All the buzz about Blackpink’s third mini album ‘Deadline’

Good news, Blinks! After making their much-anticipated comeback last year with standalone single Jump and a record-smashing world tour, Blackpink is set to drop the album Deadline, named after their latest concert tour.

The upcoming album, set to drop on February 27, marks their return as a band after four years. Their last release was Born Pink (2022).

Blackpink recently announced their upcoming album, dropping a short teaser clip of Deadline. It is their third mini-album following 2018’s Square Up and 2019’s Kill This Love.

Though the band hasn’t shared an update on the tracklist yet, fans are anticipating the album will contain four to five tracks, including their latest release Jump.

Jump was a massive Billboard hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, and becoming Blackpink’s biggest song globally. It stayed at No. 28 on the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks.

The album is named after their Deadline World Tour, which kicked off in July 2025. It spanned over 16 cities and over 31 shows, with reports indicating it drew over 1.3 million attendees.

The tour opener at Goyang Stadium in South Korea sold out immediately, drawing 78,000 fans in two days. Owing to overwhelming demand, additional shows were announced in major cities, including London, Paris, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

According to talent agency YG Entertainment, major work on the album, including music video shoots, had been completed well ahead of schedule. The release was later delayed to allow additional time to fine-tune the final output. “We sincerely thank fans for their patience,” YG said in a statement. “We aim to repay that trust with music of the highest quality.”

Blackpink’s comeback arrives during a packed first quarter for K-pop, roughly a month ahead of BTS’s much-anticipated return, setting the stage for a highly competitive spring release season.

In the lead-up to the album, the group will wrap up their world tour with three performances at Tokyo Dome from February 16 to 18, followed by the tour finale at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium from February 24 to 26.