‘Toy Story 5’ registers the biggest ever opening weekend haul for the franchise

Disney-Pixar's latest animated feature Toy Story 5 has delivered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's history, earning more than USD 300 million worldwide during its debut weekend.

Directed by veteran Pixar filmmaker Andrew Stanton, the fifth instalment in the popular animated series grossed over USD 160 million in North America and more than USD 150 million from international markets in its first three days in cinemas.

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The film follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and their fellow toys as owner Bonnie becomes obsessed with a new children's smart tablet called Lilypad. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has also contributed a new song I Knew It, I Knew You to the soundtrack.

According to Variety, Toy Story 5 recorded the largest opening weekend in the history of the franchise in the US, surpassing the USD 120 million domestic debut of 2019's Toy Story 4. It also ranks as the second-biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film, behind only the USD 182.7 million launch of Incredibles 2.

Globally, Toy Story 5 is estimated to have delivered the second-biggest opening weekend of 2026, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which remains the highest-grossing film of the year with worldwide earnings exceeding USD 1 billion.

In second place on the weekend box office chart in the US was Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg. The sci-fi adventure collected USD 17 million from 3,824 locations, representing a steep 62 per cent decline from its opening weekend.

After two weekends in theatres, Disclosure Day has earned USD 78 million in North America and USD 82 million internationally, taking its global total to USD 160 million.

Focus Features' horror thriller Obsession secured the third position with USD 14.2 million from 3,053 theatres in its sixth weekend. The film's collections fell just 25 per cent from the previous weekend and have now reached USD 215 million domestically and USD 333 million worldwide.

At number four, Backrooms earned USD 7.3 million from 2,851 locations in its fourth weekend, a decline of 35 per cent. The film's worldwide collections have climbed to USD 301 million, including USD 175 million from North America, making it the highest-grossing release in the history of A24. The previous record-holder was Marty Supreme with USD 191 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Scary Movie from Paramount Pictures, which collected USD 6.7 million from 2,725 venues. The sixth instalment in the franchise has generated USD 97.4 million domestically and USD 201.9 million worldwide.